Atlantic City is stepping up its game, when it comes to family-friendly entertainment.

The gambling and resort destination continues to search for new ways to bring in tourists, without relying solely on gambling.

A wise idea, as casino games and sports betting are not as exclusive to Atlantic City as they once were.

Leading the way in creating new, family-friendly reasons to visit America's Playground is Philadelphia developer and Showboat Atlantic City owner Bart Blatstein.

Blatstein and city officials came together this week to break ground on the largest beachfront indoor waterpark in the world.

In a statement, Blatstein says: "Showboat is committed to bringing non-gaming, family-friendly entertainment back to Atlantic City, and the waterpark is one more piece to that puzzle.”

Mayor Marty Small is on board.

"We have lacked family entertainment and this waterpark is the catalyst to draw more families to our great city and give families who live here something great and fun to do!” he said.

Construction on Island Waterpark is expected to last at least a year and is set to open in 2023.

The 103,000-square-foot endeavor will feature water slides, pools and a lazy river, along with food and beverage and retail outlets, lounge areas and party rooms. With a retractable roof, it will be open year-round.

Island will be located right next to Showboat on the New Jersey Avenue beach block.

See the renderings of what we should expect when ISLAND Waterpark opens in 2023.

Inside ISLAND Waterpark, coming soon to Atlantic City

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

