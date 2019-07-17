See results when D&D crew took the FaceApp #AgeChallenge

Here today and gone tomorrow is #AgeChallenge using FaceApp. The latest hot trend. This is where people are using the face filtering app to show how they'll look decades from now. Celebrities all over are checking egos at the door and letting the world see what this app thinks they'll look like when they're really old.

Snooki has done it. So has JWoww. Shaquille O'Neal. Gordon Ramsay did it, and playfully wrote "Me hosting #MasterChef Season 50" when sharing the picture on Twitter.

So we decided what the hell? We're not celebrities, but we're also not above making fun of ourselves. So here you have Deminski, Doyle, and even our producer Joe Votruba taking the #AgeChallenge.

First, the before picture...

Jeff Deminski photo

Then, adding decades to our mugs, us many years from now...

Jeff Deminski photo

Either pic is pretty scary, we know.

