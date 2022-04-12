See Bill Spadea LIVE — List of 2022 events across New Jersey

I'm hosting and speaking at many events throughout the month of April. Many events that I host are political and many are to support charities and educational initiatives.

If you are not willing or able to call the show and speak on air, I make sure that I schedule enough events around the state to maximize the interaction and conversation with the great people of our state.

It's important that we rebuild our state from the ground up. Our huge market share on the radio is one thing, but what's really important is the action that accompanies the words.

For me, it was taking the momentum of our perspective through two years of mandates and lockdowns — and we're still not out of the woods — and building an organization to formalize our advocacy. That's why I launched Common Sense Club. To give parents and businesses around the Garden State a voice beyond the microphone.

It's one of the reasons I work hard every day and spend quality time with groups around our great state. Noting replaces that in-person conversation with people who are diggin' in with us!

Here's a list of some of the events I'll be at this month:

Town Hall (Free/cash bar) at Civile Cucina Restaurant in Metuchen, NJ

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

For info, email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org

Business Networking (Free) in Parsippany, NJ

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

To register and for the location, call James at (815) 262-1394

Meet and Greet (tickets) at 618 Restaurant in Freehold, NJ

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Call the restaurant for tickets (732) 577-0001

Meet and Greet (free/cash bar) at Temperance House in Newtown, PA

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 5 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Reserve your spot by emailing Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org

Town Hall(Free/Cash Bar) at Spring Lake Manor in Spring Lake Heights, NJ

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Parental Bill of Rights Event (tickets) at Trump National in Colts Neck, NJ

Thursday, April 21, 2022 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Get your tickets HERE.

Republican Club Speech (Free) at Rivoli's Restaurant in Toms River, NJ

Thursday, April 21, 2022 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

For more info, email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org

Financial Seminar (tickets) at Washington Crossing Inn in Washington Crossing, PA

Sunday, April 24, 2022 (all day)

For more info, click HERE.

County Republican Club Speech (free) at Garden State Distillery in Toms River, NJ

Monday, April 25, 2022 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

For more info, email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org

Business Networking (free) in Manalapan, NJ

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

To register and find out the location, call Chris at (732) 598-2945

Conference (tickets) at The Palace in Somerset, NJ

Thursday, April 28, 2022 (all day)

For more info, click HERE.

Dinner Gala NJ Right to Life (tickets) at Hyatt Regency in New Brunswick, NJ

Friday, April 29, 2022 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

For tickets, click HERE.

Medical Freedom Rally Speech (tickets) at Hightstown Elks Lodge in East Windsor, NJ

Saturday, April 30, 2022 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

For more info, click HERE.

