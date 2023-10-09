Security tight in NJ after attack on Israel — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Police throughout New Jersey are stepping up patrols at sensitive areas as the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Palestine, which has left at least 900 dead, continues to escalate.

Law enforcement agencies in every county are coordinating with the New Jersey Attorney General's Office to increase security, especially at synagogues and mosques, according to Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Drivers in New Jersey have been getting a break at the gas pumps for weeks. Many fear the downward trend in gasoline prices could be halted as Israel goes to war against Hamas.

There are some who have predicted a long-term conflict that impacts a large portion of the Middle East could drive prices back into the $5.00 per gallon range.

NEW BRUNSWICK — Striking nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and management met Friday for another round of mediated talks aimed at ending the 65 day old strike.

The only thing both sides could agree on was to meet again on Tuesday with a mediator.

It's not wages but enforceable staffing levels that separate the nurses union and hospital management and where those levels fall.

Inflation has been squeezing families' purses, and gas prices are less than ideal. And businesses at the Jersey Shore definitely got a sense this summer that folks have less money to throw around.

Shore merchants say summer 2023 wasn't a horrible season business-wise, but it was a different one. Plenty of New Jerseyans and out-of-staters continue to hit the coast in droves — they're just a bit more fearful of how easily costs can add up.

"There are changes in their spending habits. Inflation hit everybody," said Diane Wieland, director of the Cape May County Department of Tourism.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — Three boaters are recovering at home after an airlift rescue off the coast of Ocean County this weekend.

The boaters were in the Great Bay less than a mile away from the Great Bay Marina in Little Egg Harbor on Saturday afternoon when they encountered bad weather, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

They used a radio to ask for help getting back to shore from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay base in Philadelphia.

But the situation quickly changed and the 18-foot vessel began to sink. The boat's operator sent another more urgent radio transmission for assistance.

