It’s nearly impossible to avoid some screen at this point in time.

Whether it’s watching television for pleasure, watching a Youtube video on your phone, or typing away on your computer for work (like I am right now) - screens have become an incredibly significant part of our lives.

Alessandro Biascioli Alessandro Biascioli loading...

Read More: Navigating Personal Beliefs About Dogs In Public Places

If you had to guess, how much time would you think that you spend looking at a screen each day?

It’s likely more than you think.

Young girl using smart phone,Social media concept. SonerCdem loading...

Screen time per day

In a new screen time study performed by Reviews.org, it was found that Americans spend over 12 hours per day looking at screens.

Of course, this includes phones, televisions, laptops, and so forth.

phone Credit: ponsulak loading...

Some of the key findings include:

📲 Americans average 12.5 hours of screen time per day

📲 Gen Z spends more than twice as much time on smartphones as Boomers (4h 24m vs. 2h 8m)

📲 The top screen-based activities are streaming TV (2h 46m), work (2h 44m), and social media (1h 40m)

📲 Millennials and Gen X clock the most total screen time—nearly 14 hours per day

📲 Experts warn of burnout, insomnia, and attention issues, saying the never-ending exposure to screens is not what our brains were built for.

📲 Boomers watch TV the most, while smartphones are the most popular choice for Gen Z and Millennials.

Once you finish reading this, maybe set down your phone or laptop and take a walk outside.

A TikTok app is shown on a phone in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) A TikTok app is shown on a phone in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) loading...

(But please come back to us once you’re done. And while you’re out for your walk, listen to NJ101.5 streaming or any of our shows On Demand!)

What NJ1015 listeners are binge-watching Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

CHECK IT OUT: How To Unlock Your iPhone With Your Voice

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.