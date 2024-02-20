School imposes curfew on laptops — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

(Facebook/about.me/Google Maps) (Facebook/about.me/Google Maps) loading...

The Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Department was able to arrest three people while they were still in the process of committing a burglary.

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 1:52 a.m., police officers arrived to 1100 Indiana Avenue, while a robbery was taking place.

The police officers arrived knowing that the burglars had previously entered the residence through a rear entrance.

Vandalized Starbucks sign in Glen Rock, sticker removed from sign Vandalized Starbucks sign in Glen Rock, sticker removed from sign (Mayor Kristine Morieko) loading...

GLEN ROCK – Visitors to a New Jersey Starbucks were greeted by stickers about the Israel-Hamas conflict Monday morning.

Glen Rock police chief Dean Ackermann said the red paint was splashed over the sign of the coffee shop on Rock Road with the stickers placed on the paint.

Absecon police shield Absecon police shield (Absecon police) loading...

ABSECON – A man attempted to carjack a vehicle traveling on Route 30 after walking into a lane of traffic Sunday morning forcing the vehicle to stop, according to Absecon police.

After the vehicle stopped police said Deshaun C. Washington, 31, of the Mays Landing section of Hamilton, approached the vehicle "aggressively" and banged on the hood in an attempt to get inside, police said. When the driver refused to unlock the door, Washington repeatedly punched the window.

NJ towns losing wealth or seeing slow growth (Canva, Townsquare Media) NJ towns losing wealth or seeing slow growth (Canva, Townsquare Media) loading...

Does the time-worn quote “the rich keep getting richer” apply not to just individuals, but New Jersey towns?

It does not appear to be that simple, based on this decade's worth of Census data.

Of the more than 500 municipalities statewide, a strong majority managed to beat inflation over a 10-year span.

Wiston Perlaza, fatal pedestrian crashes on Milton Ave in Nutley, Route 1 south in Lawrence Wiston Perlaza (Erick Ferrer via GoFundMe), fatal pedestrian crashes on Milton Avein Nutley (RLS Metro Breaking News) , Route 1 south in Lawrence (NJ DOT via MidJersey.news) loading...

PATERSON – An arrest was made in a Valentine’s Day fatal hit-and-run on Milton Avenue in Nutley that killed a man walking with his girlfriend.

Wiston “Bebe” Perlaza, 22, of Paterson, was struck around 7 p.m. on Milton Avenue in Nutley near the Garden State Parkway overpass. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.

When will NJ theme parks open for the 2024 season? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey Plus why you might be part of the reason badges may never go away. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: New Jersey's poorest, toll-free parkway you didn't know about An expanded theory into how NJ's Poor Man's Parkway came to be Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.