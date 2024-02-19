🔴 Three suspects accused of breaking into AC home

ATLANTIC CITY — Police say they stopped a terrifying early morning home invasion over the weekend.

Three suspects used a hammer to break into the home on the 1100 block of Indiana Avenue Saturday morning, according to Atlantic City police.

Police got a call of a burglary shortly before 2 a.m. The caller said that several people had gone in through the back door.

When they got to the home, officers found the lock on the back door had been damaged and there were pry marks.

Police tried contacting the homeowner by phone but couldn't reach them. The officers then told everyone inside the home to come out.

Three people including one woman exited and surrendered to police. Investigators found a hammer in the home.

Each suspect was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, obstruction of justice, and hindering.

Suspects have prior convictions

The three suspects at first all gave fake names, police said.

Authorities identified the burglars as Ryshakeda English, 35, of Atlantic City; Sirjackie Bryant III, 36, of Camden; and Daniel Mack Jr., 44, of Atlantic City. Police said that English and Bryant had warrants out for their arrests.

According to state records, English was convicted of credit card theft in 2014 and theft of property valued at over $500 in 2015. She also was charged with shoplifting in Ventnor in 2022.

Bryant has convictions for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and heroin and cocaine possession with intent to distribute, state records showed.

Mack also has a criminal record for handgun possession and drug possession.

