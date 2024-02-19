Man stops traffic, tries to carjack vehicle in Absecon, NJ, police say
🚨 A man banged on a vehicle's hood that stopped on Route 30 to avoid hitting him
🚨 He threw rocks at the vehicle as the driver left the scene
ABSECON – A man attempted to carjack a vehicle traveling on Route 30 after walking into a lane of traffic Sunday morning forcing the vehicle to stop, according to Absecon police.
After the vehicle stopped police said Deshaun C. Washington, 31, of the Mays Landing section of Hamilton, approached the vehicle "aggressively" and banged on the hood in an attempt to get inside, police said. When the driver refused to unlock the door, Washington repeatedly punched the window.
As the driver pulled away from the scene, police said Washington threw rocks at the vehicle shattering the taillight and damaging the vehicle's body.
Caught in the woods
Police did not disclose the exact location of the incident.
Washington ran into the woods nearby but was taken into custody after a search, police said. He was charged with first-degree carjacking, weapons offenses, and criminal mischief.
Police asked witnesses to the incident to call them at 609-641-0667.
