School defies NJ trans policy – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ New Jersey sues to stop millions of illegal robocalls

NJ alleges a company made more than 237 million illegal robocalls to residents promoting a variety of consumer scams

⬛ Suicide, drugs, alcohol — counting the NJ lives lost in 1 year

The U.S. in 2021 tallied a record 209,255 deaths due to drugs, alcohol, and suicide.

⬛ Road rage argument leads to 12 tickets for driver in Brick, NJ

Jonathan Weydig, 24, of Point Pleasant was stopped in a lane on Route 88 at in Brick on May 12 blocking traffic while arguing with another driver.

⬛ The weirdest roadside attraction in New Jersey is ...

Travel resource site Trips to Discover has put out a list of the weirdest roadside attractions to see in every state in 2023.

⬛ Taylor Swift tickets to MetLife? NJ man used a fax to get them

With fans of all ages desperate for tickets to the Eras Tour as it pulls into New Jersey — one dad with the right connections was able to use a device that predates ticket apps and smartphones.

