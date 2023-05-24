Taylor Swift tickets to MetLife? NJ official used a fax machine to get them

Forget crashing ticket sale apps and pricey resale websites — one New Jersey dad was able to fax his request and score ultra-coveted Taylor Swift concert tickets at MetLife Stadium.

As first reported by NorthJersey.com, Bergen County Clerk John Hogan was on the hunt for tickets for his teenage daughter this past winter.

A commissioner on the board of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority suggested he fill out an ‘internal’ ticket request form, which Hogan actually faxed over.

He wound up paying just over $250 a seat, with fees, for four tickets to one of the Memorial Day weekend shows.

The form is not available to the general public, according to the same report.

The "Swiftie" frenzy is so real, we had to put this list together...

10 things easier to find in NJ than Taylor Swift tickets to MetLife Stadium Tickets to Swift's Eras Tour as it stops at MetLife Stadium are a hotter commodity than any other show in recent memory.

Here's a completely off-the-cuff, non-scientific list of things you're more likely to find in New Jersey.

Tickets for The Eras Tour have been especially impossible to rummage up, for anyone not graced with a Verified fan chance at the presale back in the fall.

Taylor Swift during Eras Tour (Photo by Kevin WinterGetty Images for TAS Rights Management) Taylor Swift during Eras Tour (Photo by Kevin WinterGetty Images for TAS Rights Management) loading...

Those tickets sold so quickly that the general sale never happened, sparking congressional concerns over the Ticketmaster/Live Nation process.

Single tickets for one of the superstar's MetLife Stadium shows have been going for more than $1,400, at minimum, on resale websites — with similar situations at tour cities beyond NJ.

