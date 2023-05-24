Road rage argument leads to 12 tickets for driver in Brick, NJ

🔴 Cops saw a road rage incident firsthand in Brick

🔴 One driver got back in his car and drove off instead of talking to officers, police said

🔴 Police found the suspect already had six active warrants

BRICK — A road rage incident witnessed by police led to a driver being issued a dozen summonses.

Jonathan Weydig, 24, of Point Pleasant was stopped in a lane on Route 88 at Post Road in Brick on May 12 blocking traffic while arguing with another driver, according to Brick police spokesperson Victoria Finelli.

Officers from the department's Street Crimes Unit saw the argument and stopped at the scene. They told Weydig to get back in his vehicle and pull over to a safe spot.

Instead, Weydig took off and was taken into custody several hours later, Finelli said.

Weydig was charged with eluding officers, obstruction and hindering apprehension in addition to the vehicle summonses, according to Finelli. He also had six outstanding warrants and was held at the Ocean County Jail but has since been released.

