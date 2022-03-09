With the Russian invasion of Ukraine continuing, scammers are apparently coming out of the woodwork, trying to use the crisis to get money and personal information from Garden State residents.

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness has issued an advisory about so-called “bad actors” involved in a variety of schemes, including posing as Ukrainian nationals who are seeking financial assistance for their country in a time of need.

Phishing for information

NJOHSP Director Laurie Doran said the scammers are frequently using phishing and malspam messaging “to try and collect information, get money or items, also malware to basically also screw up other people’s computer systems.”

She said “they’re using the same methods that other people use for other types of scams, phone calls, emails, text messages, social media posts, online forums and banner ads.”

A screenshot of the warning screen from a purported ransomware attack (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) loading...

Doran said in some instances the bad actors are trying to get you to click on a link so they can gain access to your computer system to be able to steal personal information, and in other cases they are trying to convince you to make a donation to their supposed cause or relief organization.

Check them out

She stressed before you give out any credit card information or click on what you think is a legitimate link to an organization, do some investigating to make sure they’re for real.

Websites such as Charity Navigator and the Better Business Bureau can let you know if a purported organization is real.

What if you already got duped?

Anyone who fears that they have been victimized can report a case at cyber.nj.gov.

“Unfortunately, there are always going to be people who exploit crises and take advantage of other people’s misfortune for their own goals and unfortunately criminal ways," Doran said.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

