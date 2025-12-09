🎄Sam’s Club launches a limited-time sundae, in by members nationwide.

🎄The holiday sundae is available all December.

🎄 New Jersey shoppers can grab the treat at any of the state’s eight Sam’s Club locations.

Whether you go to Costco, Sam’s Club, or BJs, one of the joys of shopping at these big-box wholesale stores is the food court.

Costco vs. Sam’s Club food courts: A holiday twist for NJ shoppers

Costco’s food court is famous for its iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo.

Now, Sam’s Club is sprucing up its food court with a December limited-time café treat, the Member’s Mark Jingle Cookie Crunch Sundae.

Sam's Club Jingle Cookie Crunch Sundae (Sam's Club) Sam's Club Jingle Cookie Crunch Sundae (Sam's Club) loading...

Sam’s Club introduces $1.58 Jingle Cookie Crunch Sundae for December

This treat is available at Sam’s Club Cafes throughout the month for only $1.58, according to the wholesale club.

The sundae was selected by Sam’s Club members via social media voting, beating out the Member’s Mark Berry Merry Crunch Sundae in votes.

Holiday sundae ingredients: Frozen yogurt, cookie crumbles and candy cookies

Made with Member’s Mark products (Sam’s Club’s private brand), the Jingle Cookie Crunch Sundae features creamy frozen yogurt layered with chocolate cookie crumbles and topped with Member’s Mark Mini Candy Cookies.

Again, it’s only $1.58.

Sam's Club Member's Mark Mini Candy Cookies (Sam's Club) Sam's Club Member's Mark Mini Candy Cookies (Sam's Club) loading...

The Mini Candy Cookies are also available for purchase in the Sam’s Club bakery department.

Where to find Sam’s Club holiday treats in New Jersey

According to Food and Wine, Sam’s Club is known for its Member’s Mark Sundaes with rotating flavors, according to Food and Wine. Past sundae offerings have included Santa’s Milk and Cookies, Birthday Cake, Be Mine Choco-Strawberry, and Peaches n Cream.

Both wholesale clubs offer other great food items, but Costco requires you to be a member to dine in its food court. Sam’s Club allows non-members to enjoy its food court perks.

As of today, there are eight Sam's Club stores in New Jersey in Cinnaminson, Deptford, Edison, Freehold, Linden, Pleasantville, Secaucus and Williamstown. Sam's Club has plans to open more locations over the next several years, including one in Flemington.

Happy holiday shopping!

