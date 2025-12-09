🎄 A West Deptford charity lost a trailer full of Christmas toys for 628 kids after a break-in days before Thanksgiving.

WEST DEPTFORD — A Gloucester County non-profit got hit by a real-life Grinch on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and now it needs the public’s help to make things right again.

On Saturday, Nov. 22, a volunteer with Wheels of Change in West Deptford noticed that the trailer where a year’s worth of donated toys and clothes were stored for local children in need was left unlocked, and burglars broke in, said Wheels of Change Founder and Director, Brenda Gonzalez.

The thieves made off with the toys that were supposed to be Christmas gifts for 628 children, but left the bags of clothes behind.

Hundreds of childrens' Christmas gifts were stolen out of the Wheels of Change trailer, a non-profit that provides toys and clothes to needy children ages 1 to 17 (Wheels of Change)

Nonprofit races to replace stolen toys ahead of December gift distribution

Now, Gonzalez is scrambling to try and replace these items before her intended Christmas gift distribution dates on Dec. 13 and 20. That’s when families come to the center and pick out gifts for their families.

“The issue is that we had already notified them the week before the break-in that they were approved for Christmas assistance, so right now it’s just a matter of receiving these toys or replacement of toys in order for us to be able to provide for the families,” Gonzalez said.

Not only is Gonzalez in need of toys, but she also needs coats and winter accessories for children 13 and older.

High demand for teen gifts, art supplies and winter gear

Many families that seek assistance have older children and have outgrown toys. So, Wheels of Change tries to focus on items for teens because it’s not fair for them to wake up on Christmas morning and there’s nothing for them under the tree simply because they are 13 years old, Gonzalez said.

“So we are collecting toys, we are collecting coats, hats, and gloves, artwork, and arts and crafts, basically anything that these children can use and give them joy on Christmas morning,” she said.

Wheels of Change serves needy children ages 1 to 17, but the heavy focus is on kids over the age of 12. Gonzalez said she really needs art supplies, markers, paints, canvases, and other creative kits like bracelet and candle making kits.

Requests for help surge past 700 kids after news coverage

Since the break-in, which is still under investigation, Gonzalez said she has received replacement toys for about 500 children on her list. However, since the story has hit the news, she’s also received more requests from families to be on the assistance list. Therefore, the number of gifts she needs for kids has jumped to well over 700.

Gonzalez began Wheels of Change in December 2021, using her COVID-19 relief payments to buy a trailer so she could deliver to families, hence the name Wheels of Change. The goal was to travel to parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania to deliver toys, food, clothing, diapers, etc. to those who needed help.

Once the need became greater, then she acquired the center in West Deptford to house all the donations.

How to donate toys, coats, or money to Wheels of Change

If people would like to donate toys, clothes, money, and other items, there are many ways to do so.

⬛ Mail items and/or money to :

1997 Gateway Boulevard

Suite 4

Westville, NJ 08093

⬛ Shop on Wheels of Change’s Amazon Wishlist

⬛ Send money using Venmo or PayPal

⬛ Pickup – Wheels of Change volunteers would be happy to pick up any donated items

