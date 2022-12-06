Salt Life to open its first New Jersey store

Salt Life, an apparel company that caters to surfers, fishermen, and anybody else who loves the water, is planning to open its first New Jersey location.

Plans call for the new store to open in the Spring of ’23 at Pier Village in Long Branch. Based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Salt Life will lease 3,453 square feet, marking its first Northeast retail location.

Salt Life merchandise can be found in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores and sporting goods retailers across the country, as well as in the brand’s 21 retail locations.

In addition to the new Long Branch store, the company also announced that they would be opening three new stores in Florida.

The Pembroke Pines, Pompano Beach, Viera and Long Branch communities share our passion for the water and the lifestyle that comes with that passion. We couldn’t be more excited to expand our presence in the Florida market and open our first New Jersey location,” said Jeff Stillwell, president, Salt Life. “It has been incredibly gratifying to see our team’s hard work pay off through the success of our branded retail stores. As we approach our 20th anniversary, we look forward to sharing the salty lifestyle with more consumers face-to-face.

Robert W. Humphreys, chairman and CEO, of Delta Apparel, Inc., said,

Opening seven branded retail stores in one calendar year is no small feat. It has been wonderful to see momentum surrounding the Salt Life retail landscape continue to grow in 2022, and we look forward to seeing what comes next for this lively brand in the year ahead.

No opening date for the Long Branch has been set.

