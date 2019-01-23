NEW BRUNSWICK — As the federal government shutdown reaches its 33rd day, Rutgers said it will temporarily suspend the collection of unpaid tuition, housing fees, and other charges for furloughed federal employees or their spouses or dependents.

University president Robert Barchi said it was better for the school to carry the burden of the financial stress created for those affected by the shutdown instead of students.

The offer is available to all qualified Rutgers students at Rutgers-Camden, Rutgers-Newark, Rutgers-New Brunswick, and RBHS. Any postponed balances will become due following the end of the shutdown. No late fees or interest on balances will be assessed, Barchi said in a statement.

"In this way, I hope we can eliminate disruption of academic careers while the federal shutdown continues," Barchi said.

Students will have to "self-identify and demonstrate that they or their parents are furloughed federal employees. A page on the university website has additional information.

President Donald Trump and the Democratic Congressional leadership are at a stalemate over funding for a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border. Trump signed a bill guaranteeing back pay for federal workers who worked during the shutdown without getting paid.

