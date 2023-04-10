RUTGERS STRIKE – NJ Top News for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ RUTGERS PROFESSORS ON STRIKE - What it means for students

Thousands of Rutgers professors, lecturers and grad-students are on strike. The university is telling students to still attend classes.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Worshippers save imam stabbed at NJ mosque, man charged

Serif Zorba is charged with attempted murder for stabbing an imam, Sayed Elnakib, during morning prayers at the Omar Mosque in South Paterson on Sunday, officials say.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ More liquor licenses in NJ? Poll suggests that won't be easy

The concept of "more booze" isn't as accepted in New Jersey as one might think.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Lambertville, NJ tax assessor arrested on child porn charge

Lambertville Tax Assessor and former firefighter Richard 'Rick' Carmosino is charged with possession of child pornography.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Lowest property taxes in NJ – is your town on the list?

New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the Nation, but where can you find the lowest tax bill? Check out the list.

Click HERE to read more.

