RUTGERS PROFESSORS ON STRIKE – What it means for students

🔺 Thousands of professors are on strike Monday at Rutgers University

🔺 Students are being told to still attend classes

🔺 Gov. Murphy summons both sides to his office in Trenton

Rutgers University students are being told to attend classes Monday, but there could be chaos on campus as unions representing thousands of professors, lecturers and graduate students declare a strike.

The Rutgers website proclaimed "The university is open and operating," but provided little information about how classes would be conducted.

Students were directed to the Rutgers course management website, Canvas, to find out if their specific classes would still meet.

The unprecedented walkout involves some 9,000 instructors with union leadership telling members to halt all in-person and online instruction and to stop grading or assigning new work. Striking professors will not hold office hours.

Gov. Phil Murphy has summoned union leaders and Rutgers management to his office Monday morning to try and break a months-long contract impasse that involves wages, benefits and working conditions.

Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway issued statement Sunday night saying the students are the university's "number one concern" and "we will do all that we can so that their progress is not impeded by a strike."

This is the first faculty strike in Rutgers 257-year history.

Rutgers provided the following information on its website for students who have questions about how the walkout will impact them:

🔺 Should I continue to go to my classes during a work stoppage or strike?

Many classes will continue to meet during the strike. We want students to continue to attend classes and to complete their academic assignments. Please review Canvas or other learning management system or consult with your instructor for information related to your specific classes.

🔺 Should I continue to work on my course assignments during the strike?

Yes.

To avoid falling behind in coursework, students should continue to complete their assignments to the best of their ability. During the strike, students should review Canvas or other learning management system or consult with their instructor for information about how they intend to handle assignments.

🔺 How will my course grades be affected by the strike?

Please consult with your instructor or school for information about how they intend to handle assignment grading and final course grades.

🔺 Are classes for students in the medical, nursing, and other health professions schools affected by the strike?

Both didactic and clinical courses could be affected by the strike. Please check Canvas or other learning management system for your courses or communicate with your instructor about the status of any alternative format for the courses and a schedule for resuming normal instruction.

🔺 Will my progress toward graduation be affected by the strike?

Every effort will be made to ensure that the strike does not affect our students’ progress toward graduation.

🔺 Will the libraries be open during the strike?

Yes.

Libraries will be open on each campus and library resources will continue to be available online. Please check the University Libraries for updates on availability of services and building status.

🔺 Will the computer labs remain open during the strike?

Yes.

Please check with your school or department for the status of specific computer labs.

🔺 Will the student research and STEM labs remain open during the strike?

Yes.

Please communicate with your faculty investigator about the status of the specific lab.

🔺 Will student residence halls, bus service, dining, counseling, and other student services remain open and available during a strike or job action?

Yes.

🔺 Will the university continue to hold convocations and commencement ceremonies?

Yes. Commencement and convocation ceremonies will continue to be held on all Rutgers campuses.

🔺 Will campus events continue to be held?

Yes. Additional information will be provided by the various event planners.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

