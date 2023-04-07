Lowest property taxes in NJ – Is your town on the list?

💰 New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the nation

💸 However, there are bargains to be found in many NJ Counties

💲 The lowest annual property tax bill is less than $1,000 per year.

New Jersey is notorious for our highest-in-the-nation property taxes, but there are some bright spots where property taxes are not quite as crushing to our family budgets.

The average property tax bill for all of New Jersey in 2022 was $9,490. That is an increase of just over 2% from the previous year.

A decade ago, New Jersey imposed a 2% cap on property taxes to try and stop increases that, at the time, were approaching as much as 8% a year.

While there are exemptions, such as increased costs for pension and health benefits, debt, construction and emergencies, the cap has largely brought yearly increases down to near 2%.

Despite the cap, there are still wide variations on what you will pay depending on where you live.

The lowest property taxes, on average, are in Atlantic County at $6,421 per year.

Contrast that with Essex County, where the average property tax bill is almost double at $12,910 per year.

A closer look at what residents pay in each municipality shows there are bargains to be had in almost every New Jersey County, even in the most expensive pockets of the state.

For example, Bergen County has the second highest average property tax in New Jersey at $12,725 per year. In Teterboro, however, the average property tax bill is just $2,338 per year, and that is despite a 5.6% increase in 2022.

A couple of towns that made out top 20 list for lowest property taxes in New Jersey did see a reduction year-over-year.

Trenton, in Mercer County, saw tax bills decline an average of about 1%.

Residents in Audubon Park Borough, in Camden County, saw their average property tax bills drop 1.23% to $2,662 per year.

But the winner for lowest property taxes in New Jersey comes from a tiny township far away from just about everywhere. The few lucky residents that live there pay just $494 per year, and all that money goes to the County. They pay zero tax to the municipality and zero school tax.

Keep reading to see the 20 New Jersey towns with the lowest property taxes in 2022.

Top 20 lowest property tax towns in NJ in 2022 In descending order, these 20 towns had the lowest average property tax bills in 2022.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.