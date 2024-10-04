✔ Deadline approaching to apply for Senior Freeze in NJ

Time is running our for New Jersey seniors to take advantage of a state program that freezes the amount they pay in property taxes.

Gov. Phil Murphy touts the Senior Freeze program as a way for older New Jerseyans to remain in their homes after retirement by controlling property tax increases.

Under the program, once a base year of eligibility is established, property taxes are frozen at that rate for as long as the homeowner remains in the home. Towns may still assess higher taxes, and the homeowner is required to pay it, but the difference is then refunded by the State on an annual basis

"The Senior Freeze program continues to be an important resource for New Jersey’s seniors, providing property tax relief every year," said State Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio.

Muoio says the state has made applying for Senior Freeze easier this year by allowing residents to file online, "We encourage all eligible residents to take advantage of the new online filing option, making it easier to apply and receive the benefit they deserve.

Who is eligible for Senior Freeze?

Gov. Murphy raised the income limit from $150,000 in 2022 to $163,050 in 2023. The state also dropped a 10-year residency requirement.

Murphy claims this will make another 58,000 older homeowner eligible.

In addition to the income limits, you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

✔ 65 or older on December 31, 2022

✔ You owned and lived in your home since December 31, 2019, or earlier (and you still owned and lived in that home on December 31, 2023)

✔ Owned and lived in their home, or leased a site in a mobile home park where they placed a mobile home, since December 31, 2019, or earlier

✔ Paid property taxes or mobile home site fees on time in 2022 and 2023

How can I apply?

Applications were mailed in February to the last address from which taxpayers filed.

If you did not receive a booklet, you can call, the Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement Information Line at 1-800-882-6597

The easiest way to apply is using the state's new online option.

Applicants can access the online filing portal here.

Treasury officials say the Senior freeze website will also provide information on:

✔ Eligibility Requirements

✔ How to Apply

✔ Reimbursement Amounts

✔ Income Standards

When will benefits be paid?

According to the New Jersey Division of Taxation, the state began issuing payments on July 15 and will continue to do so on a rolling basis as applications are received.

Applicants can check the status/amount of their Senior Freeze reimbursement online.

