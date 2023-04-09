Lambertville, NJ tax assessor arrested on child porn charge

🔴 The Lambertville tax assessor former volunteer firefighter has been arrested

🔴 Richard Carmosino is charged with possession of child porn, authorities say

🔴 He also serves as chair of the Lambertville fire commissioners board

LAMBERTVILLE — A tax assessor and former firefighter for a Hunterdon County city is being held in custody on a child porn charge, according to authorities.

Lambertville Tax Assessor Richard "Rick" Carmosino was arrested on Thursday, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson. He faces one third-degree count of possession of child pornography.

The prosecutor says the investigation began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Other details of the case were not immediately released. Carmosino is being held at Warren County jail.

While the prosecutor's office noted Carmosino is the tax assessor for Lambertville, it also said the charge was not connected to his employment. State records show he has been a public employee for 32 years and made a salary of $35,417.

Carmosino currently serves as chair of the Lambertville Board of Fire Commissioners.

A campaign letter from September 23, 2020 states that he first joined the city fire company as a volunteer nearly 50 years ago when he was 21 years old. It also states he was born in Lambertville.

