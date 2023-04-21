Rutgers profs could strike (again) – NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

⬛ As finals near, Rutgers profs could resume striking

Union officials say progress toward a final contract has been too slow, and they may resume a strike as final exams near

⬛ Watch the replay: New Jersey 101.5 town hall on NJ gun laws

On Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m., Townsquare Media’s New Jersey 101.5 presents: "On Target – Understanding New Jersey’s Gun Laws."

⬛ Abusive Old Bridge teacher threw student under her desk, cops say

Prosecutors say special needs teacher Christine Paduch bruised a student by grabbing him by the wrist and leg and throwing under a desk.

⬛ Benadryl challenge and other dangerous trends — NJ's seen it all

"Ignore challenges that involve swallowing or inhaling something — your life depends on it," says the head of the New Jersey Poison Center.

⬛ NJ 6-week-old baby dies after being rushed to hospital

A six-week-old infant has died after being rushed from a Paterson, NJ residence on 9th Avenue to a hospital.

