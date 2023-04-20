🔴 Christine Paduch is accused of "inappropriately handling one of her students"

🔴 An affidavit says she grabbed the student by the wrist and leg

🔴 Paduch also made the student wear a sweatshirt over his face

OLD BRIDGE — A special needs teacher threw a student under a desk before she was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to the affidavit in the case.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone charged Christine Paduch, 42, of Howell, on Monday hours she was reported to school officials for inappropriately handling one of her students" at Madison Park Elementary School in Old Bridge.

According to the affidavit of probable cause in the case obtained by NJ.com, Paduch grabbed the student by the wrist and leg throwing her under her own desk. Two staff members witnessed the incident which left bruises.

Paduch also made the student wear his sweatshirt backward over his face.

Old Bridge superintendent David Cittadino in a statement to ABC 7 Eyewitness News said Paduch is not working pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Payroll records show she had been part of the teachers' pension fund since 2008 and earned a salary of $69,242.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

