Rutgers free tuition is a slap in the face of students who paid (Opinion)

Families who make $65,000 a year or less have a new benefit living in New Jersey. They now get free college tuition for their children at Rutgers.

Not only that but thanks to the new Scarlet Guarantee program introduced Monday,

those making $80,000 or less pay $3,000, and those making $100,000 a year or less pay no more than $5,000.

So if your family is fortunate enough to make over $100,000 a year in New Jersey, which is not as much money as it sounds to make a living, and you want to send your kids to college you're screwed. It's simply not fair that families who worked so hard to make their money be penalized for trying to better themselves.

If Rutgers is looking to save people money on tuition, perhaps they can find ways to save money. This is the school that last year spent $118.4 million on the athletic department even though President Jonathan Holloway says it's "highly unlikely" that they will break even.

As far as I'm concerned, Rutgers can do what they want with their money, but if they're going to make tuition cheaper or nonexistent, then it should be for everybody, regardless of income.

To make tuition free for certain families is a slap in the face to all those who worked so hard to pay for their education. Then again, living in New Jersey, we should be used to getting slapped in the face, especially if we work harder trying to make more.

I took it to my Twitter poll and here are some of the responses:

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: