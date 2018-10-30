Rutgers football player charged with plotting murder

PISCATAWAY — A Rutgers student who played on the football team plotted to kill the family of an acquaintance, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Izaia Bullock, 22, was arrested Monday after police learned of the plan, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey.

Bullock is listed as a Piscataway resident by the prosecutor's office, while a roster page from last year's team lists him as being from Linden. A roster page for this year's team became inactive on Monday night.

Bullock made his college football debut on special teams in a game earlier this season against the University of Buffalo, according to the team's website. He is listed as a redshirt junior.

According to a statement from the school, Bullock has been dismissed from the football team and "the university is initiating disciplinary proceedings."

Bullock has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

He was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending an initial court appearance. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Monday night whether Bullock had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Bullock is the latest member of the school's football program to face legal charges, though his may be the most serious in recent memory. Over the summer, several players were investigated over charges of fraudulent use of credit cards. That investigation determined that eight members of the team were involved in a credit card scam where they stole roughly $11,000, according to a story on NJ.com .

In 2015, team captain Leonte Carroo was accused of slamming a woman he was romantically involved with into a concrete surface. He was eventually reinstated to the team.

That same year, Ruhann Peele was arrested on two separate occasions. He was charged with punching someone in the face, causing facial fractures. Peele also was one of six then-current and former players who were arrested after an assault that resulted in a Rutgers student having their jaw broken.

Carey encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact either Detective Lauren Tredo of the Rutgers University Police Department at 848-932-8025 or Detective Michael Connelly of the prosecutor's office at 732-745-3254.

