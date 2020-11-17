Rutgers cop pointed gun to tell roommate to turn down TV, police say

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — Authorities say a rookie member of the Rutgers University Police Department pointed a gun at his roommate on several occasions — for several reasons — this summer, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Gramiccioni said William Tartis, 27, a member of the RUPD since January, was arrested on Sunday after the roommate said he pointed a weapon and would pretend to fire on several occasions during the summer months inside the Ocean Township home they shared. Tartis would also point a gun while asking for rent money telling or his roommate to turn down the volume on the television, Gramiccioni said.

Tartis would also point the gun at the his own new girlfriend, Gramiccioni said. That resulted in a charge of domestic violence harassment, the prosecutor said.

Ten firearms were removed from Tartis’ house including his duty weapon, according to the prosecutor.

Rutgers University Executive Director of Public Safety Chief Kenneth Cop said Tartis has been suspended without pay.

“William Tartis’ actions, as alleged, are horrendous and do not reflect upon the excellent work of the members of the Rutgers University Police Department. Upon notification, our internal affairs bureau fully cooperated with the investigating agencies," said Rutgers University Executive Director of Public Safety, Chief Kenneth Cop.

Tartis made his first court appearance on Monday and has a pre-indictment conference scheduled for Dec. 24.

Tartis was a 2019 graduate of the Monmouth County Police Academy and earned an Special Law Enforcement Officer academic award. He previously worked for Brielle police, according to the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office.

