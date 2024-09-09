✅ Two home burglaries were reported to Rumson police

✅ The suspects tried to make a getaway, cops say

✅ An officer fired multiple shots

RUMSON — The man shot by police early Friday in an upscale neighborhood has been released from a hospital and is being held pending a detention hearing.

Police from several jurisdictions converged on a Rumson neighborhood just before sunrise on Friday on reports of multiple burglaries.

According to the complaints and affidavit in the case, officers watched home surveillance video from a Windmere Road home and saw two Black males with ski masks attempt to break into parked cars. Moments later a second attempted break-in was reported from a home on nearby Avenue of Two Rivers.

A Rumson police officer said a Chrysler 300 with Missouri license plates carrying two men believed to be the suspects struck his patrol vehicle and kept going. A Fair Haven officer standing in front of his patrol vehicle with the lights flashing saw the sedan and ordered it to stop, according to the affidavit.

The driver, Rasheen Yarbrough of St. Louis, Missouri, failed to comply and drove at the officer, officials saod.

The officer opened fire and struck passenger Nnamdi Atumudo, 27, of Irvington. Yarbrough drove off the road and into hedges. Atumudo and Yarbrough were ordered out of the car and arrested.

Nnamdi Atumudo Nnamdi Atumudo (NJ Dept. of Corrections) loading...

One suspect fresh out of jail

Police also round a child's electric bike in the backseat that had been stolen from the Woodmere Avenue home's garage.

Atumudo has been released from a hospital and is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. Both are charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy charges.

According to the Department of Corrections, Atumudo was charged with three counts of robbery in February 2020 and was sentenced in 2022. TAP into Bayonne reported that he was charged in connection with three robberies in Bayonne. He was released on June 28.

