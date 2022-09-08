SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130.

A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County.

As they approached the intersection of Melrich Road, a tractor-trailer was making a left turn across from the southbound side of Route 130, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan.

The 49-year-old mother told police she saw the trailer across the southbound lanes but couldn't stop in time. Pictures show the engine compartment of the car underneath the trailer.

It was the trucker, a 30-year-old Union City man, who was ticketed.

"The truck came to stop in the lane of travel, which he couldn't do," Ryan said. "He was struggling to clear the northbound lanes."

No one was injured in the crash.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Never Forget: Notable 9/11 memorials in NJ There are a number of memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives of residents lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues.



Exciting news for winery enthusiasts in South Jersey