Ron Jon Surf Shop on LBI eyes expansion in the new year

The waters are calm for now, but there is the potential for possible action in 2023 at the Ron Jon Surf Shop in Ship Bottom.

Ron Jon Realty Corp. and Ron Jon Surf Shop of Florida applied for a CAFRA permit with the state Department of Environmental Protection — and received by the Ship Bottom Land Use Review Board — as the most recent of moves along with a Land Use application.

They've submitted plans to expand their footprint and public comment is expected to open up next week, according to the borough of Ship Bottom. The issue was scheduled to be heard at the Jan. 18, 2023 Land Use meeting, though could be moved to the Feb. 15, 2023 meeting.

The goal of the application and project design is to construct a new Ron Jon Surf Shop retail and rental shop which would replace what's there now but also consolidate it and expand it to be about 14,909 square feet.

If approved, construction for the newly revamped store would be done in two phases, according to Ship Bottom Deputy Clerk and Land Use Review Board Secretary, Sara Dela Cruz, who shared the plans of Ron Jon Realty Corp.

Phase 1 :

"Demolish the one-story rental building and gravel parking lot to allow for construction of the building and site improvements on the westerly side of the property. Both existing and new building will remain during the subsequent summer season, though only one (1) building will be operational."

Phase 2 :

"Demolish the existing two-story retail building and completion of the parking and site improvements."

Ron Jon Realty Corp. is also proposing to add 16 facade signs to areas surrounding this shop in Ship Bottom.

There are several steps that have to be taken by Ron Jon Surf Realty Corp. and Ron Jon Surf Shop of Florida and applications, permits, and other such necessities that have to be approved as well.

Should their application be approved, they'll receive a Resolution of Approval a month after that, according to Dela Cruz, and then, they'll be able to file for a construction permit.

There is no estimated timetable at the moment for when construction could potentially begin until all the necessary approvals are made and paperwork submitted.

