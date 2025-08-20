This is seriously so disgusting I barely want to write it. But I feel like this statistic I stumbled across ought to be shared.

Before I do, maybe I should reveal my paranoia about rats.

You know how Indiana Jones had his aversion to snakes? Well, for me it’s rats. I honestly don’t think I could last one night sleeping in a place where I knew there was even one rat.

When I was a kid, my grandmother’s apartment had mice. Once in a townhome I lived in in Michigan, there was a small mouse problem. Not a fan. But at least I could go to sleep at night.

Rats, Gross Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

If I knew there were the larger rodents in my home, a rat in my home, I would be too freaked out to shut my eyes.

Now I see I lived for nearly a decade in the county with the most rats and mice in all of New Jersey, and frankly, I’m skeeved out. According to a study, Hunterdon County has the biggest problem with rats and mice in the whole state.

Eden Emerald Buyers Agent analyzed state- and county-level statistics from the latest US Census experimental data on Signs of Rodents from 2024, as part of the American Housing Survey. ‘Rodents’ refers to either mice or rats.

Rat Photo by slyfox photography on Unsplash/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

The good news? Overall, the Garden State was ranked as the 33rd most rodent-infested state.

So, we could be worse. There are 406,933 rats and mice in 3,641,812 housing units, averaging 112 rodents per 1,000 homes. Hunterdon County is the most infested place in New Jersey according to the data, with 187 mice and rats per 1,000 housing units.

Look, I get that Hunterdon County is more rural. But wouldn’t you have guessed rats to be more of an urban problem like Hoboken or Jersey City?

Salem County and Warren County follow closely behind, where 180 and 174 rodents, respectively, were spotted in every thousand homes. The fourth and fifth most rodent-infested areas in New Jersey are Sussex County, with 17.4% of affected homes, and Camden County, with 16.4%.

Rats Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Advice from the authors of the study?

“Homebuyers in New Jersey should demand property inspections that specifically look for signs of rodent damage. In rural counties, concentrations can generally be three times higher than the national average of 13.6%.”

Well, never mind dinner tonight. I’m out.