Roadwork will impact 17 towns, 16 roads in this NJ county in 2025
⚫ Impacted roads listed below
⚫ Plan to finish everything in 2025
⚫ Proper maintenance
Burlington County commissioners have paved the way for a series of resurfacing projects to begin in the new year.
Hammonton’s Arawak Paving Co. will do the milling and overlay work in a $11.8 million contract with much of the funding from New Jersey Department of Transportation aid.
The 2025 county road repairs will cover 32 miles on 16 roads, which will impact 17 towns.
Chesterfield, Westampton, Willingboro, Mount Laurel, Lumberton, Evesham and Shamong are some of the impacted areas. The full breakdown of roads can be found below.
The county doesn’t expect to see crews begin before March 2025 since the resurfacing work is weather dependent. “If all goes well, resurfacing on all 16 roads will be completed in spring, summer and fall of 2025,” Burlington County spokesman Dave Levinsky said.
County Commissioner Tom Pullion stressed the need to be proactive in maintaining the county’s roadways.
“Without proper maintenance, potholes and other problems can develop, including drainage problems. It’s more than just a nuisance, if it’s not addressed, it will eventually require a more significant and expensive fix,” he said in a written statement.
