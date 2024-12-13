NJ offering to help pay rent. Here’s how to get your share

⚫ Announced this week

A reminder went out this week that the pre-application period to receive help from the State Rental Assistance Program is roughly a month away.

Anyone who applies during next month’s pre-application period will then be placed in a lottery to land a spot on the Department of Community Affairs program’s waiting list for housing subsidies.

Eligible residents interested in the pre-application stage are being asked to apply here from Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. through Jan. 31 at 5 p.m.

Only state residents 18 and older can apply, with the exception of emancipated minors. There’s also limits on income by county and the number of house occupants, as seen in the chart below.

“All applicants will have the same opportunity for being selected to join the waitlist during the lottery based on eligibility preferences,” according to the department.

Preferences

Veteran Preference: U.S. Armed Forces Veterans and their surviving spouses, who meet the criteria of being discharged under honorable conditions, will be given the highest priority.

Homeless Preference: Individuals or families currently experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, or fleeing domestic violence or other forms of abuse.

Disabled Preference: Households with a member who is receiving Social Security Disability or Supplemental Security Income benefits or has certification from a physician.

Elderly Preference: Head of household members aged 62 or older.

Local Residency Preference: Applicants residing or working in specified counties in New Jersey will receive preference.

The lottery will select 6,000 households to join the program’s waiting list. Selections through the lottery will receive an email notification, according to the department.

