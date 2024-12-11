⚫ Introduced last year

⚫ Closer to becoming U.S. law

⚫ American Heart Association mentions why it's needed

A public health bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J. 6th District, is one step closer to becoming law.

The HEARTS Act was passed by the U.S. Senate this week. The next step would be for President Joe Biden to sign off on the legislation. Pallone introduced the measure at Edison High School on Dec. 18, 2023 in honor of Kittim Sherrod, a student and athlete who died after going into sudden cardiac arrest during track practice in 2009.

"This is a major step forward in protecting young lives. My HEARTS Act will help schools be better prepared to act quickly in a cardiac emergency, saving lives that would otherwise be lost. Tragic losses like that of Edison’s Kittim Sherrod underscore the urgency of this effort, and I’m proud to see the Senate join us in passing this life-saving legislation. Now, I urge the President to sign it into law,” Pallone said in a statement.

AED AP Photo/Seth Perlman loading...

If passed, the HEARTS Act would develop a federal grant program to better equip childcare centers and schools with what’s needed to address cardiac emergencies, according to Pallone's office.

Students and staff would also be formally trained in CPR, while buildings would have automated external defibrillators (AEDs) present. An official bill document mentions this would ultimately make amendments to the Public Health Service Act.

“Only 40% of people who experience a cardiac arrest get the immediate help they need before emergency responders arrive. But there is growing momentum across the country to turn bystanders into lifesavers, with more people than ever saying they are willing to perform CPR in the event of an emergency,” the American Heart Association said in a release this week touting the bill.

Hands Only CPR AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File loading...

Support for the HEARTS Act

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has vocalized his support for the life-saving bill. He was saved by an AED in January 2023 when he went into cardiac arrest during a game. The Children’s Cardiomyopathy Foundation, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation and others have also backed the public health legislation.

Damar Hamlin AP Photo/Adrian Kraus loading...

