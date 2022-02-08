Road rage driver crashes into rock formation in Alpine, NJ (Opinion)

Despite how hard it may be to resist sometimes, road rage is never the answer. Most of us are guilty of it in varying degrees, we do live in New Jersey after all.

Sometimes we need to be reminded why being angry behind the wheel could lead to a disaster. The next time a fellow driver pisses you off and you want to do something with your fists or your vehicle in the heat of the moment, keep this video in mind. It shows just how dangerous these incidents can become.

The following dashcam video was recorded in late January, 2022 on the Palisades Parkway near Exit 4 in Alpine, NJ. Keep your eyes on the Honda Accord.

Luckily, no one was killed in this crash.

Police say the driver of the Accord was treated for minor injuries and slapped with summonses for reckless driving and weaving through traffic. A small price to pay when you consider the driver could have been killed instantly. All because he wanted to drive slightly faster.

According to the video's uploader, they were "originally hoping to catch the drivers seen in the shot doing something stupid approaching a speed trap/cop ahead displayed on Waze. This was unexpected." They go on to say, "To be clear, I never wish any physical harm on anyone."

Be careful out there folks, New Jersey roads are unpredictable. Especially in the winter.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

