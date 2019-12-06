Rise in cell phone use has led to more head injuries

A new report from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School says that along with increased cell phone has come a concomitant rise in head and neck injuries. The study says that from 1998-2017 head and neck injuries have risen steadily and shown spikes around the introduction of the iPhone in 2007 and Pokemon Go in 2016.

The injuries included cuts, abrasions, bruises and internal injuries. While about half of them occurred while driving, one third of them involved distracted walking. Boris Paskhover, the study’s author and a professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School says, "We hypothesize that distractions caused by cell phones were the biggest reason for injury and mainly affected people aged 13 to 29.”

Some of the injuries were due to exploding cell phone batteries and having the phone dropped on a child. Injuries around the eyes and nose.

More from New Jersey 101.5