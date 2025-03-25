💸 NJ reality star in debt

While Bravo has been very quiet about resigning any "Real Housewives of New Jersey" for a new season, one of its longtime reality stars could certainly use the salary.

Teresa Giudice and her husband since 2022, Luis Ruelas, have been facing more than $3 million in combined tax liens, People reported.

Of that massive amount, Ruelas owes the bulk of the money while Giudice owes more than $300,000, the report said.

RHONJ co-stars hinted at Ruelas’ financial issues during Season 14.

Last spring, Giudice spent a good deal of time dismissing rumors that Ruelas had “pissed her money away,” as castmate Margaret Joseph said.

“She’s not even in my house. She’s putting out this false narrative out there,” Giudice said on an episode of Tori Spelling’s “misSPELLING” podcast, as Page Six reported.

Melissa Gorga — Giudice’s co-star, sister-in-law, and longtime rival — was also seen in a Season 14 clip saying that the entire cast had been approached by Ruelas’ former relatives, extending words of caution.

Among loans taken out by Ruelas still needing to be repaid is a $1 million toward the mortgage of the family’s $3.3 million mansion in Montville.

The sprawling, lavish six-acre property was purchased in 2021 by a company with only Ruelas’ name on it, The U.S. Sun reported.

He took out the loan last year and recently got a year’s extension on its repayment deadline, now March 2026, The U.S. Sun reported.

The Montville home, dubbed "Clarence Manor," boasts seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-baths, a home movie theater and a stunning pool and cabana, among its features.

Real Housewives of New York veteran Bethenny Frankel was among the first public reactions to the tax trouble news about Ruelas this week.

The fellow reality star shared a TikTok video in which she reminded fans that she was upset at the idea of Guidice skipping a prenuptial agreement before this marriage.

The RHONJ veteran was famously convicted and sentenced to 15 months in prison for bankruptcy fraud with her ex-husband.

Joe Giudice was deported to Italy following his prison term and has been living in the Bahamas for several years, according to Bravo.

