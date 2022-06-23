Residents relieved as NJ town may ease restrictions on dog parks (Opinion)

If you don’t have a pet or maybe don’t keep up with all of the latest dog news, there has been a ton of controversy recently regarding dogs in parks in NJ.

Over in Fanwood, rules have been created that limit dogs from being in parks at all times. This is due to Ordinance 05-21-R, which prohibits any kind of dog in several parks in the town.

Many residents have become angered by this rule, as they feel their entire family, (and they consider their animals part of their families) including animals, should enjoy all of the properties that they pay tax for. So that would include their dogs.

Additionally, the park exists as a safer walking route in some areas of the town where sidewalks don’t exist and therefore animals need to be walked in the street. If they were able to enter the park even on a leash this would make a simple act of a dog walk a whole lot easier and safer.

Council members are certainly willing to reevaluate this situation, as Fanwood is a close-knit town and this matter is important to countless residents. There is going to be a public hearing in the next month that hopefully allows dogs to return to parks.

Hopes seem quite high as council members seem to be in favor of dogs from a few meetings that have occurred. Not only would this new rule get rid of late-night 911 calls from those who find themselves in the park with a dog, but it’ll make walking around Fanwood, where only 40% of streets have a sidewalk, a whole lot safer.

By the way, if you love dogs, here are some foods you should definitely NOT let them eat!



