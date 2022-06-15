NJ town’s Karen (really, that’s her name) keeps calling cops to keep dogs out of park

Did you know dogs are prohibited in public parks in Fanwood?

There’s a story at NJ.com about this hot-button issue that has flamed debates in the Union County municipality for quite some time.

Enter a real-life Karen who is “biting back.”

Karen Schwaneberg’s home is next to LaGrande Park and she wants the law prohibiting dogs in the parks to remain in place. In fact, Schwaneberg has called the police more than 20 times in little over a year, making formal complaints whenever she sees a dog in or around the park, according to reporting by NJ.com.

In Fanwood, canine companions are prohibited in three public parks — LaGrande Park, Forest Road Park, and Carriage House Park. It’s been this way for 21 years.

According to the borough's official website, violators “may draw a summons or a fine.”

Some residents have been hoping for an amendment to the ordinance 118-23B, which reads:

“No dog, except a guide dog accompanying a blind or otherwise disabled person, is permitted in any public park of the Borough of Fanwood, regardless of whether such a dog is controlled by a leash.”

According to NJ.com, an amendment is expected to be introduced next week. If the introduction receives the required four votes, it would then move to a public hearing in July and be put up for a vote.

At a recent council meeting, one resident asked that the ordinance to state, “All leashed dogs allowed in all Fanwood parks at all times.”

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

