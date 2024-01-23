NJ teen charged in connection with gun found at Catholic school

☑️ A school official found a handgun inside UCHS on Monday morning

☑️ A student was arrested and charged Monday night

☑️ Police have not disclosed why the gun was brought to school

SCOTCH PLAINS – A teen was charged in connection with the handgun found inside Union Catholic High School Monday morning.

The discovery of the weapon inside the school on Martine Avenue sent the school into lockdown along with all schools in the Scotch Plains-Fanwood and Westfield school districts for about two hours.

Scotch Plains Chief Jeff Briel said a "juvenile student" was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Monday. The individual was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a firearm in an educational institution.

The chief did not disclose the juvenile's identity or whether they are a UCHS student.

"There is considered to be no continued threat and the school is deemed safe and secure," Briel said.

Another recent school gun incident

Earlier this month, three Ewing High School students were arrested after a photo of a male holding a handgun inside a bathroom circulated on social media, according to officials. Officers determined there was no threat. Three juveniles were taken into custody, but officials did not disclose why.

