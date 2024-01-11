🚨 An image of a handgun being held at Ewing High led administrators to call police

🚨 Parents were told not to come to the school as they would be turned away

EWING – Ewing High School went on lockdown Thursday after a photo of a male holding a handgun circulated on social media, according to officials.

Ewing Police Capt. Charles Morgan said administrators became aware of the photo showing a male in one of the school's bathroom stalls with a weapon, and called police.

Police responded to the school and conducted an investigation.

Officers determined there was no threat. Three juveniles were taken into custody, but officials did not disclose why.

Ewing police vehicle outside Ewing High School

Parents, stay away

Officers did find two Gel Blaster/Orbeez toy pistols that look like real weapons, according to police. Morgan did not say if the weapon in the picture resembled the toy guns that were found.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:15 p.m. and normal school operations resumed. Police warned parents to not come to the school as they would be turned away.

Ewing High School has an enrollment of 1,071 as of the 2022-23 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Report a correction

