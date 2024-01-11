3 teens taken into custody after fake guns found in Ewing, NJ high school
🚨 An image of a handgun being held at Ewing High led administrators to call police
🚨 Parents were told not to come to the school as they would be turned away
EWING – Ewing High School went on lockdown Thursday after a photo of a male holding a handgun circulated on social media, according to officials.
Ewing Police Capt. Charles Morgan said administrators became aware of the photo showing a male in one of the school's bathroom stalls with a weapon, and called police.
Police responded to the school and conducted an investigation.
Officers determined there was no threat. Three juveniles were taken into custody, but officials did not disclose why.
Parents, stay away
Officers did find two Gel Blaster/Orbeez toy pistols that look like real weapons, according to police. Morgan did not say if the weapon in the picture resembled the toy guns that were found.
The lockdown was lifted around 1:15 p.m. and normal school operations resumed. Police warned parents to not come to the school as they would be turned away.
Ewing High School has an enrollment of 1,071 as of the 2022-23 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
WOW! Never before seen final moments of NJ's old Dover Mall Staples
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Dan Zarrow's Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2023
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander