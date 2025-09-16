Fill it up, regular! Two NJ gas stations named among the best
When you’re in New Jersey and you have to rely on an attendant to fill your tank, you tend to have a preference when it comes to which gas station you go to.
While popular convenience store chains like Wawa or QuickChek are nice and reliable with their service, there’s something to be said for the independent stop when you need a fill-up.
Fill it. Regular. Cash.
American River Wellness surveyed thousands of drivers across America to find the best independent gas stations.
Two locally owned New Jersey gas stations were named among the best in the U.S.
According to American River Wellness, these were the top stations in the country:
Victory Fuel Station is a family-owned gas station known for its friendly service, good prices, and community-oriented feel.
Beyond affordable fuel, the station also doubles as a reliable auto repair shop, offering oil changes, brake work, tire service, and more — all delivered by a personable staff that locals say make every visit quick and welcoming.
Fanwood Gas, Fanwood
Fanwood Gas is a true throwback to the kind of full-service stations towns used to rely on - where attendants not only pump your gas but will also check your oil, top off fluids, and even look over your tires while you wait.
Locals rave about this family-run gas station, noting how they’re attentive, personable, and focused on helping customers.
For many, it’s the kind of place worth supporting to keep small-town business alive - fair service, genuine conversations, and a commitment to keeping your car running smoothly right in the heart of Fanwood.
Need to ‘fill it up, regular, cash' anytime soon? You might want to check out those stations for a top-notch experience.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.