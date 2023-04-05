⚾ The new head coach of a NJ high school softball team was fired after just one game

⚾ The athletic director reportedly cited it being a personnel matter

⚾ The coach is co-owner of Epic Sports Training and Fitness Academy in Stirling

SCOTCH PLAINS – The new head coach of a Union County high school girls' softball team was let go after just one game.

Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School athletics director Ryan Miller told MyCentralJersey.com Rich Vaccaro is no longer with the team but could not discuss the specifics of what led to his dismissal.

The team opened the season with a 9-1 loss to Cranford Monday.

Anticipation for a new season

Vaccaro's Facebook page is full of pictures in anticipation of the new season including pictures showing a countdown to the first day of practice. There is also a picture of a softball with the message "a whole new era" for SPFHS softball.

Vaccaro told MyCentralJersey.com his dismissal had to do with "team captain and pitcher selection" and said going from coaching a college team back to high school was a difficult transition.

Prior to coaching the Raiders, he coached for two years at the County College of Morris, according to his Linkedin account. He is also a co-owner of Epic Sports Training and Fitness Academy in Stirling.

Miller on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

