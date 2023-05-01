FANWOOD — A 70-year-old chiropractor inappropriately touched a 30-year-old patient and has been charged with criminal sexual contact, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

Grant Babbitt, who runs a practice out of a home along Martine Avenue in Fanwood and is still active as a chiropractor, was charged with one count on Tuesday in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred earlier this month.

According to the prosecutor's office, the inappropriate contact occurred while Babbitt was treating the female patient.

Babbitt has been released and is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 25.

New Jersey 101.5 made a call to Babbitt Chiropractic Center on Thursday, and we were informed that he was "seeing a patient" at the time.

Anyone with pertinent information about the defendant is asked to contact Fanwood Police Detective Sergeant Phillip Ugone at 908-322-5000.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

