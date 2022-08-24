A 50-year-old Fanwood woman has been arrested on charges of theft and forgery in connection with her former employment as a payroll manager at a local pharmaceutical company.

Jennifer Grambor has been charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

A year-long investigation discovered that Grambor used her position as payroll manager to unlawfully issue checks to herself and family members, according to authorities. In August 2021, the pharmaceutical company made a report to the prosecutor's office about Grambor and indicated that she had stolen in excess of $900,000 between 2016 and 2021.

Grambor was arrested without incident. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Convictions on these charges are commonly punishable by sentences of up to 10 years in prison, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents involving the defendant is urged to contact Detective Alex Lopez at the prosecutor's office, at 908-527-4933.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

