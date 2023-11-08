Republicans trounced on election day — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:
⬛ Horrible election night for Republicans in NJ
New Jersey Democrats have kept control of their legislative majorities, holding the line against Republican challenges as well as flipping seats in pivotal Senate races and Assembly contests.
The results on Tuesday buoyed the party’s prospects after a bleak showing in the last election.
Democrat John Burzichelli defeated Republican Ed Durr, who stunned Senate President Steve Sweeney two years ago by beating him in a race that few expected would be competitive that year.
Democratic incumbents Vin Gopal and Andrew Zwicker also won contests in the Senate. Democrat Paul Moriarty won an open Senate seat after a fellow Democrat's retirement, and the party also picked up three seats in the Assembly.
⬛ Enjoy NJ's lower gas prices — experts eyeing possible spike
You may be able to find a spot on your commute that's selling unleaded gasoline for less than $3 per gallon.
Motorists in New Jersey are paying an average of a little more than $3.30 per gallon for gasoline today, according to industry observers.
According to AAA, gas prices are down in the Garden State by more than 20 cents compared to a month ago, and down by about 60 cents compared to the same date in 2022.
⬛ No charges for owners of 20 cats found living in filth in Neptune
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP – The Monmouth County SPCA made a humanitarian rescue from a home with 20 cats and two young children living in filth.
Volunteers and staff wearing PPE spent several hours on Wednesday removing the frightened cats from a bug-infested apartment in Neptune Township after the agency was anonymously tipped off, according to SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra.
⬛ Hospital safety slipping: Only these NJ hospitals got 'A' ratings
This past spring, New Jersey ranked No. 1 among the states for the percentage of hospitals that received an "A" grade in a hospital safety report from Leapfrog.
Today, we're No. 13.
Leapfrog, a healthcare advocacy group, is out with its latest list of hospital safety grades, for fall 2023.
Twenty-four facilities in the state received an "A" grade, compared to 36 in the spring. There were no "D" or "F" grades handed out in the Garden State.
⬛ Disturbing reason given for school bus crashing into NJ house
HOWELL – A school bus driver fell asleep and crashed into the side of a house with two children and their mother inside Tuesday morning.
It was the second school bus crash in New Jersey in the past day.
Police Lt. Christian Antunez told New Jersey 101.5 the 22-year-old male driver dozed off while driving on Asbury Road around 7:15 a.m. He was driving to Marlboro after completing an earlier route in Howell.
These NJ school districts have full day pre-K
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Scary, giant, invasive spider's arrival now imminent for NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
These NJ towns are among the best, most sought-after places to live statewide
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.