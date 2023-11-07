Disturbing reason given for school bus crashing into NJ house

🚌 The bus went across a front yard into the side of a house on Asbury Road in Howell

🚌 No students were on board the bus at the time of the crash

🚌 The house was left unstable and uninhabitable by the impact of the bus

HOWELL – A school bus driver fell asleep and crashed into the side of a house with two children and their mother inside Tuesday morning.

It was the second school bus crash in New Jersey in the past day.

Police Lt. Christian Antunez told New Jersey 101.5 the 22-year-old male driver dozed off while driving on Asbury Road around 7:15 a.m. He was driving to Marlboro after completing an earlier route in Howell.

Investigation into Howell school bus crash

The driver, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of facial lacerations. The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed.

The bus was from Jay's Bus Service of Lakewood. A call to Jay's Tuesday morning went unanswered.

School bus after crashing into a house on Asbury Road in Howell 11/7/23 School bus after crashing into a house on Asbury Road in Howell 11/7/23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube) loading...

No children were on board the bus at the time. The bus hit a mailbox and a tree as it crossed the front yard before hitting the house, leaving it uninhabitable, according to Antunez.

A mother and two children ages 4 and 6 were inside the house at the time but were not in the room hit by the bus.

Several children were injured in earlier crash

WFMZ TV reported a crash between a car and a Union Township School District school bus Monday afternoon carrying 30 students. Two adults in the car were hospitalized. Some of the students were also hospitalized for treatment of injuries.

