Report says New Jersey has the country’s most expensive land

New Jersey has the most valuable land in the country, according to a 2015 analysis by economist William Larson with the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Larson's analysis tagged an acre of Jersey land at just over $196,000.

Three other Northeast states are also in the top 5 for pricey land, with Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts 2, 3 and 4, respectively.

By way of contrast, the state of Wyoming valued land at less than $2,000 an acre.

Douglas McIntyre, editor of 247WallSt.com said that New Jersey has high demand for residential, commercial and industrial uses of limited land.

The Northeast also has a history of economic activity, which he says creates plenty of jobs that pay well.

