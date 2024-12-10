🍷 A popular South Jersey winery is all festive for the holidays

EGG HARBOR CITY — An historic South Jersey winery wants to get everyone in the holiday spirit with the return of its “Vintner Wonderland.”

Now through January 20, 2025, Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City has been transformed into a scene out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, according to the winery.

Bundle up and gather around cozy fire pits, dine inside igloos, sip hot spiced wine, indulge in hot chocolate, and enjoy sweets and treats, all while taking in the sights, songs, and flavors of the season.

This year’s highlights include:

Vintner Ice Rink – Glide across a sparkling outdoor rink surrounded by festive lights. This year, special charity programs at the rink will support the local community and those in need.

Vintner Village – Explore a marketplace featuring artisan shops and culinary delights. Watch artisans hard at work. Purchase a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Family-Friendly Activities – Enjoy games for children of all ages, visit Santa Claus in his workshop, try your hand at arts and crafts, or get your face painted with a festive touch.

Festival of Trees – The Renault family gives back this season to support Faces 4 Autism with their enchanting festival of decorated trees displayed and auctioned off through Dec. 20.

Barrel Tree – Renault’s famous “barrel tree” is known as one of the most unique trees in the U.S. It will be at the center of the outdoor holiday village with twinkling lights cascading from each side.

New this year include

The Vintner Express Barrel Train – Hop aboard this whimsical train for a ride around the vineyard village.

Grinch’s Lair Pop-Up Bar – Enjoy festive cocktails and a playful atmosphere inspired by the Grinch himself.

Santa’s Workshop – Create memories with Santa in a cozy, photo-ready space filled with holiday cheer

Louie’s Lounge Wine Bar – Unwind with a glass of Renault’s wines in an elegant setting designed for relaxation and celebration.

Buddy’s Sweet Shoppe – Delight in holiday-themed treats and confections, plus Buddy’s ginormous hot chocolate.

Signature Holiday Events

Stories with Santa – Santa Claus will host “Stories with Santa” on Dec. 7, 12, 14, 19, and 21 at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Gather for a classic Christmas story with Santa, complete with freshly baked cookies from Café La Fleur. Kids will receive a special gift from Santa, chat with the “big guy” and photos after storytime. Cost is $15 per person.

Breakfast with Santa – Enjoy a festive breakfast with Santa in Renault’s Champagne Ballroom on Dec. 15 and 22, at 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and noon. Cost is $30 to $60 per person.

Cookies and Cocktails – This is for adults only. Treat yourself to three signature cocktails paired with festive cookies in a lively holiday setting on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 per person.

Family Fun Nights at the Rink – Every Friday in December, bring the whole family for an evening of fun and festive activities. Cost is $15.

Noon Year’s Eve – On Dec. 31, starting at 11:30 a.m., join Renault for a New Year’s Eve countdown for kids at noon. Lace up your skates and hit the ice in the Vintner Wonderland. Hang out in the igloos, and indulge in bites from the food trucks and sweet shops. When the clock strikes noon, raise your glasses to 2025 with a toast of nonalcoholic sparkling cider.

New Year’s Eve Countdown and Champagne Toast – Enjoy a champagne toast on Dec. 31 in a commemorative champagne flute to take home.

Renault also offers a Renault Passport Vinter Edition - The passport comes with premium seasonal perks designed to enhance the guest experience. The passport includes priority access to the events, dedicated parking close to the venue, a two-hour ice skating session with skate rentals included, a vintner express tractor ride, a s’mores kit, 10% off at the Renault gift shop, and more. Prices are $39 per person or $139 for a family four pack.

Reindeer Run – This annual holiday-themed race is part of Vintner Wonderland on Dec. 21, rain or shine, with the one-mile kids fun run at 9:45 a.m. and the 5K run at 10 a.m. The cost of the 5K run is $30, until 6 p.m. on Dec. 20. The one-mile fun run price is $20 until 6 p.m. on Dec. 20. Registration after that time, and on race day will be $35 for the 5K and $25 for the one-mile fun run.

Holiday Artisan Markets – From shopping for handcrafted treasures to indulging festive treats, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Check out holiday ornaments, artisanal foods, jewelry, and one-of-a-kind items on Dec.14 and Dec. 21.

For a full schedule, passport details, and a full calendar of events, visit here.

