🚗 A record number of holiday travelers are expected, AAA predicts

✈ Most will travel by car

🎄 AAA offers the best and worst times to travel on NJ roadways

Pack your patience the next couple of weeks, folks as a record number of holiday travelers are expected to close out 2024, according to AAA.

More than 119 million people plan to travel 50 miles or more from home over the year-end holiday period, which is from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2., said Shani Javis, AAA Northeast’s Outreach Manager.

This year’s domestic travel projection is expected to set a new record with an additional three million travelers compared to last year.

Of the 119.3 million people predicted to travel nationally, 2.7 million are New Jerseyans who are expected to travel sometime during the period that encompasses two weekends, Javis said.

Modes of Travel

Road trips are still the most common form of travel during the holiday season with 90% of holiday travelers driving to their destinations, Jarvis said.

Nationally, AAA predicts 107 million people are expected to travel by car. That’s 2.5 million more than last year. More than 2.45 million New Jerseyans are expected to drive to their year-end holiday destinations, according to AAA.

With this in mind, AAA car rental partner Hertz says the busiest pickup days are expected to be Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. The busiest time for rental car returns is the weekend after Christmas and the following Monday.

Gas prices are faring better this year than last year both nationally and statewide.

Nationally, gas prices are holding steady at $3.03, three cents lower than a year ago at this time when the average price for a gallon of regular was $3.06, Jarvis said.

In New Jersey, the average price of a gallon of regular is $2.91. Jarvis said that’s down 20 cents from this time in 2023. Lower gas prices are making it a lot more comfortable for people to get in their cars and travel for the holidays, she added.

AAA also expects air travel to set a new record this holiday season with 7.85 million passengers taking to the skies nationally. AAA said that number surpasses the previous 7.5 million air travelers in 2023.

Of those, nearly 193,000 New Jersey residents are projected to travel by air, Jarvis said.

AAA said the number of Americans traveling by bus, train and cruise this holiday season is up nearly 10% compared to last year, with 4.47 million people expected to travel by other modes. Over 92,000 of them are New Jersey residents.

Best and Worst Times to Travel

Drivers will most likely experience the worst traffic delays the weekends before Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The holidays themselves are expected to have minimal congestion, Jarvis said.

Thurs. Dec. 19

Worst Travel Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Best Travel Time: Before 11 a.m.

Fri. Dec. 20

Worst Travel Time: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Best Travel Time: Before 11 a.m.

Sat. Dec. 21

Worst Travel Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Best Travel Time: Before 2 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 22

Worst Travel Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Best Travel Time: Before noon

Mon. Dec. 23

Worst Travel Time: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Travel Time: Before 11 a.m.

Tues. Dec. 24 and Wed. Dec. 25

Minimal traffic impact expected

Thurs. Dec. 26

Worst Travel Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Best Travel Time: Before 11 a.m.

Fri. Dec. 27

Worst Travel Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Best Travel Time: Before 2 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 28

Worst Travel Time: 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Best Travel Time: Before 11 a.m.

Sun. Dec. 29

Worst Travel Time: Noon to 6 p.m.

Best Travel Time: Before 11 a.m.

Mon. Dec. 30

Worst Travel Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Best Travel Time: Before 2 p.m.

Tues. Dec. 31 and Wed. Jan. 1

Minimal traffic impact expected

Thurs. Jan. 2

Worst Travel Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Best Travel Time: Before 3 p.m.

Holiday Travel Safety Tips

The most important piece of advice you can follow, especially if you’re driving is to “pack your patience.” Jarvis said many people will be crowding the roadways, so have an open mind and go with the flow as best as possible.

Follow the posted speed limits. The last thing you want is to get pulled over by a police officer and get a ticket.

Always drive alert and refreshed. If you’re driving a long distance, take breaks and try not to do the trip in one shot, if possible.

Slow down and move over when possible for law enforcement, construction crews, and disabled vehicles.

Happy Holidays!

