Real and classic super-festive train rides with Santa in New Jersey and PA
🚂 NJ, PA both offer holiday train rides
🚂 Mostly weekend choices
🚂 Many include visits with Santa
All aboard! Train lovers of all ages have options for winter holiday-themed rides.
In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, here’s a roundup of the spots to check out.
Check out this magical lineup of holiday-themed train rides for families.
From the Black River and Western Railroad’s North Pole Express in Flemington, to the Santa's Steam Train in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, these festive trips bring holiday stories and traditions to life and offer a bit of history and nostalgia.
Some offer interesting onboard experiences, from cookie and cocoa treats to memorable visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Ticket options and pricing vary, with some already sold out for the season.
NJ, PA holiday train rides with Santa
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
